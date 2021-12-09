What are the rules for wearing face masks in Qatar?

With the pandemic still ongoing, the Ministry of Public health (MOPH) reiterated the necessity of wearing face masks in certain places

The ministry of public health(MOPH) has released a statement to clarify rules surrounding the wearing of masks in Qatar, as well the importance of doing so to avoid Covid-19 infection.

“It’s important to wear your face mask in places where it is required to protect yourself and the community from Covid-19 infection,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the public is required to wear their face masks in certain indoors setting which include public areas, such as malls, mosques, schools, work places and public transport.

It is important to wear your face mask in places where it is required to protect yourself and the community from COVID-19 infection

Those visiting others at majlises, weddings, funerals, and social visits are also required to don masks.

While it’s not mandatory to wear masks in open air areas, there are exceptions, including at organised public activities such as markets, exhibitions and other outdoor events.

People who work in an outdoor workplace as well as campus of mosques, schools, universities and hospitals are required to wear masks to avoid any infection resulting from direct contacts with others.

The ministry also notes it is recommended to wear the masks if you are unable to maintain safe physical distance from others; you are or are mixing with unvaccinated individuals or immunocompromised, even if vaccinated.

The statement comes after a health official said “the rise in daily covid-19 reported cases is not a cause for alarm ,but the emergence of the new mutant is a global reminder that the battle against Covid-19 is not yet over.”

With the recent detection of Omicron virus in the region and the fear of its great danger of mutations, the World Health Organisation has warned countries around the world of the new imposed risk of reinfection.

Qatar has yet to report any infections with the new variant. However, the recent spike in the number of daily covid-19 cases has echoed some concerns among the community on whether authorities will have to re-reimplement new restrictions to limit the spread of infection.

The ministry of public health has continued to raise awareness to help control the spread of the virus, most recently launching a new campaign in collaboration with the FIFA titled “No one is safe, until every one is safe” to encourage the community to take vaccines.

The latest MoPH figures show 163 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bumping the total number of active cases up to 2,300.

To date, 135,922 doses of Covid-19 booster vaccines have been administered and the number has continued to increase.

