30.6 C
Doha
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

What is the ‘bubble system’ and how can it prevent the spread of Covid-19?

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels

Health officials believe that it can help curb the spread of the coronavirus among community members.

As health officials publicly address the latest surge in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, people were urged to maintain “social bubbles” in order to contain the spread of the virus.

But what is the social bubble and how can we follow it?

According to Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chairman of the National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, the social bubble system is applied when a specific group of people frequently meet in limited numbers, without mixing with others. This is to limit their physical contact with other members of society or groups.

“If families and group of friends manage to maintain these bubbles, then we will be able to contain the virus,” Dr. Al Khal was quoted by the Ministry of Public Health [MoPH].

The social bubble system was introduced during a press conference held on Wednesday night, where health ministry officials revealed that the increase in the daily infections rate is linked to public negligence to precautionary health measures as well as the emergence of the UK variant.

Read also: Qatar clamps down with more restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

According to the local officials, the recently-detected UK strain contributed greatly to Qatar’s rising cases, particularly those requiring hospital admissions. This is due to the severity of the strain, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mohammed, Acting Head of the Intensive Care Department at the Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC], said.

In the past two weeks alone, we have seen an 82% increase in the number of people infected with the virus in intensive care units,” he said.

Al-Mohammed added that 40% of the cases in intensive care during the current wave are under the age of 50.

The number of daily infections rate is expected to increase over the next two weeks, he warned.

“We were able to contain the infection rate in February, but the cases recently began increasing and we are now seeing a second wave,” added Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at HMC.

In response to the latest spike in cases, the Cabinet imposed new restrictions that aim to contain the spread of the virus, especially before Ramadan.

“We aim to contain the spread earlier in order to allow everyone to celebrate Eid Al Fitr,” said Al Khal.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

France’s Macron accuses Turkey of ‘spreading lies’ via Qatari media

Farah AlSharif - 0
French President Emmanuel Macron criticises Turkish ‘lies’ disseminated via Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera. President Emmanuel Macron has accused and warned Turkey for supposed "meddling" in...
Read more
COVID-19

Three lives lost to Covid-19 in one day as Qatar tightens restrictions

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The number of fatalities continues to increase as the country battles the possibility of a second Covid-19 wave.  Three people became the latest victims of...
Read more
Top Stories

Covid pill? Pfizer begins human trials for tablets to treat coronavirus

Hala Abdallah - 0
Pfizer is testing new pills that could stop early-stage Covid-19, and results are expected soon.  Pfizer Inc. confirmed that it has started human safety testing...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.