What makes Belgravia High School the ideal choice for your child’s future?

Looking for a good school for your children? Check out Belgravia High School in Qatar.

Belgravia High School is a British school in Doha offering a new concept in education, where school students are given excellent British education in a friendly and supportive environment. The school offers students the opportunity to grow within a mature setting, providing quality education in luxurious surroundings.

Though there are many reasons to enrol your son or daughter at the Belgravia High School in Doha, here are four reasons why this is a great school for high schoolers in Qatar.

Individual attention to every child

As schools pivot towards larger campuses, large class sizes and an impersonal atmosphere; Belgravia High School breaks this ‘size matters’ concept and offers a small, personalised environment for your child.

Read more: Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

This style of teaching allows for your child to receive individual attention because the groups are smaller. This will give them a head start in gaining the knowledge and skills needed when they go off to university, as well as preparing them for the independent learning that is required at further learning levels.

Outstanding teaching in small groups

Belgravia High School offers outstanding teaching of British curriculum subjects at AS, A2 and IGCSE in a calm, friendly and supportive learning environment. The combination of small teaching groups and quality academic delivery by the teachers provides a harmonised balance, helping your son or daughter settle in quickly.

Due to its commitment to small class sizes, the Belgravia High School can offer students of all abilities a genuine chance to achieve their full potential in what is the most crucial phase of their secondary school education.

Each teacher is specially handpicked

It is the school’s ethos that every child has the right to gain value-added education, and Belgravia High School is immensely proud of the teachers it has. Each teacher is specially handpicked for their expertise in their field of subject and their teaching methodology to ensure they bring out the best in your son or daughter so they can thrive and grow to be independent and determined in everything they do.

All the teachers are approachable and are able to give individual students their full attention allowing for a more personalised style of teaching, that has proven to be more beneficial to the child and their future.

But don’t take our word for it!

“My daughter studied her GCSE’s at Belgravia. I cannot thank the school enough. The quality of the teaching and dedication of the staff was amazing. The teachers are truly committed to the pupils. My daughter was even able to sit her English GCSE early obtaining A*,” a parent of a previous student says.

“It was not only the quality of the education that impressed us, but also my daughter loved the school environment. Unlike other schools, she felt she was treated in a more grown-up fashion, and had a voice. The facilities at Belgravia are fantastic and provide a really modern and exciting environment in which to learn.

“This school is the perfect size and has a great community feel, unlike some of the larger schools in Qatar where pupils can feel lost.

“The Principal, Ambrose Miseroy, has multiple years of experience in education and this really shows. I would not hesitate in recommending this school to anyone. Thank you, Belgravia!”

How to find Belgravia High School

Location: Sports City Street, Doha – Qatar

Tel: +974 40165151

Website: https://www.belgraviadoha.com/

Facebook: @belgraviahighschool

Instagram: @belgravia.highschool

This is a sponsored post.