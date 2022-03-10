What to expect from Smart City Expo Doha 2022

Following the success of the QITCOM Smart City Expo in 2019, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology organised this year’s edition of Smart City Expo Doha.

World-renowned speakers and experts in the field of smart cities will gather in Doha from March 29-30 to attend the 2022 edition of Smart City Expo Doha, set to take place in Msheireb Downtown.

The event will feature international and local keynote speakers, alongside more than 100 exhibitors, 70 speakers and field experts. The organisers expect to see more than 2500 visitors and delegates from more than 20 countries, and will be under the theme of ‘Sustainable Future of Resilience.’

The conference’s goal is to find solutions on creating a better, more sustainable future for cities and citizens alike through the utilisation of technology.

The chosen venue for the two-day event is set to be Doha’s best-known Smart City, Msheireb district. Qatar’s leading sustainable real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is the first downtown regeneration project with embedded smart city technology and connectivity right from its creation. This makes the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district.

“The Smart City Expo Doha 2022 is in line with Msheireb Properties vision and mission to change the current trends of construction and build cities for the future generations,” said Nasser Matar Al-Kawari, the CEO of Msheireb Properties.

The Expo has numerous key topics of discussion. That includes sustainable cities, reshaping digital public services, global economy and digital readiness, and sport events in a connected society. It will also address challenges faced by the international community, including climate change, and smart urban planning.

The long-awaited event is sponsored by Ooredoo, its Platinum Partner, in partnership with Fira de Barcelona, the famed organisers of the Smart City Expo World Congress.

