22.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

What we know: Details on the Qatar-Saudi agreement

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Amiri Diwan

The world awaits the long-anticipated signing of the deal between Qatar and Saudi Arabia at the 41st GCC Summit that would mark the end of the three-year dispute that divided the Gulf region.

The Gulf region witnessed a historic announcement on Monday evening that effectively ends the three-year-blockade on Qatar. While the signing ceremony is yet to be held in Saudi Arabia, details on the agreement have emerged.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the deal between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was close to falling through on Sunday over “last-minute miscommunication” that “created new tensions between the Saudis and the Qataris”, Axios reported.

A person familiar with the matter said the White House and other parties swiftly took action to hold together the deal, making several calls to finally reach agreement.

As part of the deal, the four blockading countries will drop the list of 13 demands while Qatar is to drop lawsuits filed against the quartet, the source revealed. All parties will also stop their media campaigns against each other, according to reports by Axios and The Washington Post.

While the exact lawsuits still remain unclear, they will likely be disclosed at the summit held on Tuesday.

A report by The Washington Post said the deal included Qatar “freezing” its legal actions against the blockading countries at the World Trade Organisation [WTO] among many other institutions.

Read also: BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade

Steps towards reconciliation began emerging after Senior US advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who will be present to witness the signing of the deal, made a visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar several weeks ago, where he met with senior officials from both countries.

Following Kushner’s meetings with Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, the US advisor left “close aides” behind and departed to Qatar, where he also met Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Virginia-based news website,  Axios revealed.

The two officials he left in Riyadh were White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and adviser Brian Hook, both of which reportedly mediated talks between the two Gulf countries over the phone in real time until a draft deal was eventually reached.

Early on Monday, Kushner departed on a flight towards Saudi Arabia to attend the ceremony in the kingdom’s Al-Ula.

The White House also lobbied the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, all of which have clearly shown less enthusiasm to reconcile with Qatar, Axios reported. Unlike Saudi Arabia, the three countries delayed issuing statements to welcome Kuwait’s efforts to hold negotiations.

The Washington Post also reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had disagreed over ending the boycott, as Riyadh “wanted to end the blockade and didn’t want to have this issue remain on its plate as the Biden Administration comes into office”.

Meanwhile, a diplomat from one of the Gulf countries told Axios that a full resolution is not guaranteed, with only “some of the issues solved”.

This is due to “bad personal relationships between the leaders and big policy differences on Iran, Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood,” the source said.

This changed on the evening of January 4 when Saudi Arabia lifted all air, land and sea restrictions on Qatar following a three-year blockade.

Monday’s announcement came after several hopeful statements made by officials from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait, the latter of which has been a key force to mediating between the Gulf states throughout the crisis, even after the passing of its former leader Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Details of the deal will be announced on Tuesday, as countries meet in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, for the 41st GCC Summit, where the deal will be signed in the presence of Sheikh Tamim, Kuwait’s Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, among many others.

It also remains unclear whether Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be attending as previous reports suggested, as his country was part of the blockading countries.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Saudi crown prince welcomes Qatar’s Amir to GCC summit

Doha News Team - 0
Qatar's Amir landed in Saudi Arabia onboard a Qatar Airways Amiri flight on Tuesday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Qatar's Amir Tamim bin...
Read more
Top Stories

Saudi label Rotana deletes anti-Qatar ‘diss track’ following GCC breakthrough

Hala Abdallah - 0
Saudi Arabia starts to clean up its anti-Qatar campaign after announcing an end to the Doha blockade.  After more than three years of an illegal...
Read more
Top Stories

Timeline: How the GCC crisis erupted over three years

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
It has been more than three years since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal blockade on Qatar.  The Gulf region has...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Qatar-Saudi land border crossing ‘preparing to reopen’: Sources

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Salwa crossing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been closed since the blockade was imposed in 2017. Employees at the shared Qatari-Saudi Abu Samra...

Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Top Stories

Egypt’s Sisi ‘ready to open airspace’ to Qatar flights: reports

Top Stories

What we know: Details on the Qatar-Saudi agreement

Top Stories

Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.