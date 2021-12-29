21 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
When is the last date to exchange your old Qatari banknotes?

By Rejan Gaafar

Business

Reminder: Make sure to exchange the 4th edition of Qatari banknotes before December 31. 

Banks in Qatar issued a reminder on Tuesday calling on everyone to change old Qatari banknotes before December 31, 2021, as the former edition of Qatari currency will not be accepted after that date.

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) unveiled the fifth series of bank notes late last year, to coincide with National Day on December 18, 2020.

The banknotes changed in colors and design with added watermarks and security features, in addition, a 200 Qatari Riyal banknote was introduced for the first time.

The front designs of the new notes are inspired by traditional geometric patterns, a gate presenting Qatar’s architecture, and the State of Qatar, while the back designs reflect a theme of Islamic History, Qatari tradition, and the development of economy and education.

Read also: ATM upgrades? Where to deposit your new banknotes 

“The exchange of old notes needs to be done before the date mentioned above. In addition, old notes can be deposited in QNB ATMs, ITMs and bulk deposit machines,” said QNB on its official Twitter account.

