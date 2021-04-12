34.7 C
Monday, April 12, 2021
When will HMC services operate during Ramadan?

By Farah AlSharif

Source: Hamad Medical Corporation via LinkedIn

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced operating hour changes for a number of services for the holy month of Ramadan. 

A number of Hamad Medical Corporation services have announced new operating hours ahead of Ramadan, which is set to begin on April 13.

All emergency and inpatient services across HMC’s hospitals will continue to operate 24/7. This also included HMC’S 16000 Covid-19 hotline.

The HMC’s OPD virtual clinics will make calls to patients for their virtual appointments between 9am and 2pm, from Sunday to Thursday. Urgent consultation service hours will continue ever day of the week from 8pm to 3pm.

Read also: Stricter hospital visit policies as Qatar battles second Covid-19 wave

HMC’S Mental Health Helpline will have two operation slots from 9am to 2pm and from 9pm to 2am, Saturday to Thursday. On Friday’s, the service will only run for the morning shift.

Meanwhile, Pharmacy Medication home delivery service will continue between 8am to 3pm, Saturday to Thursday and will be closed on Friday. There is a QR 30 fee for all deliveries.

HMC’s Drug information Service will be open from 8am to 3pm, Saturday to Thursday and but also be closed on Friday. HMC Diabetes Hotline will operate seven days a week from 8am to 5:30pm and from 7.30pm-11pm.

HMC’s Nesma’ak Customer Service helpline, 16060, will receive calls from Sunday to Thursday, from 7am to 10pm; and on Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

© Doha News 2020.