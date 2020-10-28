Where to buy the iPhone 12 in Qatar

Want to be among the first people who get their hands on the brand new iPhone 12 in Qatar? Doha News has you covered.

The long wait is over! In just a few more days, Apple will open up its pre-orders for the brand new iPhone 12.

The global corporation unveiled its latest iPhone generation at its “Hi, Speed” virtual event earlier this month, introducing four brand new phones with unique features.

Among the latest updates is 5G – the next-generation high-speed wireless network, which was not offered in previous iPhones, in addition to design changes, new features, and bigger screens.

But let’s forget about the technicalities for a second. Here is a list of places you can soon get your hands on Apple’s next-generation iPhone 12 in Qatar:

1- Virgin Megastore

Virgin Megastore will have the brand new iPhone starting from next week, the company told Doha News. By mid-October, it will receive new stock for the phone to give more customers a chance to upgrade their phones in Qatar.

The prices will be:

iPhone 12: starting from QR3,609

iPhone 12 Pro: starting from QR4,200 up to QR5,469

Release dates for iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max have not yet been confirmed, but they are expected to come by the end of November.

Virgin Megastore has a number of branches across Qatar, including Villagio, Landmark Mall, Mall of Qatar and Doha Festival City.

2- 51 East

51 East told Doha News that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be in stock next week. Though the prices have not yet been set for the store, customers can visit any of their branches next week to find out more. Prices are expected to be announced in the next six to seven days.

51 East has branches in Lagoona Mall and on Salwa road.

3- Jarir Bookstore

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will also be available starting from next week in all Jarir Bookstore locations, the company told Doha News, with options to reserve the phone early on their website here.

iPhone 12: starting from QR4,049

iPhone 12 Pro: starting from QR4,699 up to QR6,199

All colours are available to pre-order. Jarir Bookstore also allows customers to buy electronics through monthly installments, allowing a more comfortable and easy route to purchasing gadgets.

Jarir Bookstore is located on Salwa road, Jaidah Square, Al Matar street and Ar-Rayyan

4- Oreedoo

Oorerdoo told Doha News that the new iPhone 12 will be available for their customers very soon, but are yet to announce dates or prices.

Models:

Apple has released four models for the iPhone 12:

iPhone 12 mini (5.4in)

iPhone 12 (6.1in)

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1in)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7in)

The iPhone 12 mini is the smallest iPhone Apple has introduced since the 2016 iPhone SE, while iPhone 12 is a successor of iPhone 11. Aside from screen size and battery size, he two phones are technically identical.

Design changes

The next-generation iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will come in five colours: black, white, red, green, and blue, while the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come in silver, gold, graphite, and pacific blue.

Compared to the previous iPhone 11, the new iPhone will be thinner and lighter, with a more squared-edged design (similar to that of iPhone 4), rather than the curved-edge style of previous editions.

All iPhone 12 models offer IP68 water and dust resistance and can hold up to submersion in 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Apple also revealed the phone will feature an upgraded XDR display and a new, tougher glass atop display called Ceramic Shield. This is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to improve toughness and offers 4x better drop protection than the previous generation.

