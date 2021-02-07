Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals

Get your flags ready to cheer for your favourite club in this year’s Club World Cup!

No tickets? No problem. Here are a list of places where you can watch the Club World Cup semi-finals, all while safely social distancing, of course.

Qatar’s drive-in Cinema

Doha Film Institute (DFI) is bringing you a unique experience to watch the game with your loved ones, from the comfort of your own car.

Grab your favourite snacks, or order from Talabat, and enjoy watching the two FIFA Club World Cup 2020 semi-final games, both of which are scheduled to be broadcast on February 7 and 8.

The cinema is located in Lusail and prices range between QR 120-150 per car.

To ensure safety, all visitors above the age of 18 must show a green Ehteraz status before entering. Only four people are allowed per ticket, all of whom must be older than 12 years old.

You can bring up to two chairs within the designated parking area. Make sure to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.

Mall of Qatar

The Mall of Qatar oasis will show the Club World Cup semi-final match on its giant screens right in the centre of the shopping hub. This means you can easily grab a bite to eat without missing a second of action on the big screens.

All spectators will be required to keep a safe social distancing and follow all health precautionary measures, including mask wearing.

Sports bars

Sports bars in Qatar such as Champions Lounge, Belgian Cafe and Skybox61 are also a great place to watch the CWC semi-finals with friends.

However, due to the newly-announced restrictions, restaurants, cafes and bars are required to limit the number of customers allowed inside their venues. This means you probably should pick up that phone to book your table as soon as possible.

From the comfort of your own home

Don’t feel like venturing out of the house? Staying at home is not only your safest bet, but probably also the most comfiest option available.

You can tune in to beIN Sports to watch the games from your favourite spot on the sofa.

