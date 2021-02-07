23.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

NewsEventsEvents & TicketingActivities
Source: FIFA

Get your flags ready to cheer for your favourite club in this year’s Club World Cup!

No tickets? No problem. Here are a list of places where you can watch the Club World Cup semi-finals, all while safely social distancing, of course. 

Qatar’s drive-in Cinema

Doha Film Institute (DFI) is bringing you a unique experience to watch the game with your loved ones, from the comfort of your own car.

Grab your favourite snacks, or order from Talabat, and enjoy watching the two FIFA Club World Cup 2020 semi-final games, both of which are scheduled to be broadcast on February 7 and 8.

Read also: National Sports Day downsized amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The cinema is located in Lusail and prices range between QR 120-150 per car.

To ensure safety, all visitors above the age of 18 must show a green Ehteraz status before entering. Only four people are allowed per ticket, all of whom must be older than 12 years old.

You can bring up to two chairs within the designated parking area. Make sure to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.

Mall of Qatar 

The Mall of Qatar oasis will show the Club World Cup semi-final match on its giant screens right in the centre of the shopping hub. This means you can easily grab a bite to eat without missing a second of action on the big screens. 

All spectators will be required to keep a safe social distancing and follow all health precautionary measures, including mask wearing.

Sports bars

Sports bars in Qatar such as Champions Lounge, Belgian Cafe and Skybox61 are also a great place to watch the CWC semi-finals with friends. 

However, due to the newly-announced restrictions, restaurants, cafes and bars are required to limit the number of customers allowed inside their venues. This means you probably should pick up that phone to book your table as soon as possible. 

From the comfort of your own home

Don’t feel like venturing out of the house? Staying at home is not only your safest bet, but probably also the most comfiest option available.

You can tune in to beIN Sports to watch the games from your favourite spot on the sofa.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up 7 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇪 UAE hired US agents to hack Qatari royals ⛓️ Al Jazeera journalist freed at last 🔴 Anti-Qatar journalist...
Read more
Sports

Ministry cancels Sports Day group activities

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Qatar National Sports Day this year is set to look a little...
Read more
News

Turkish police arrest gang members who abducted Qatari businessman for $400,000 ransom

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatari businessman was kidnapped in Iskenderun district in the Turkish province of Hatay and then transferred to Adana. A number of people involved in...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

Top Stories

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.