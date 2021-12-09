WHO says ‘too early to tell’ if Omicron is more infectious

The new variant has been vastly spreading around the world with little to no information about its severity.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still “too early” to draw any conclusions about the global impact of the new Omicron variant despite its fast outspread in 57 countries.
The variant was recently classified by the health organisation as a “variant of concern” due to its fast transmission ability and strong reported symptoms. Its large number of mutations forced health experts to warn that it could be the strongest Covid-19 strain yet to spread.
This sparked fear across the world with several countries once again reimposing strict precautionary measures to curb its spread.
Predictions by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control highlight that the new mutant could become “the dominant variant in Europe within months.”
However, WHO states that more data is needed to determine Omicron’s infectiousness and severity, stating that the Delta variant is still dominating cases.
“While there seems to be evidence that the Omicron variant may have a growth advantage over other circulating variants, it is unknown whether this will translate into increased transmissibility,” the WHO report said.
In the last 60 days, only 0.1% of the confirmed Covid-19 cases by the global Covid- database was reported to be Omicron, while Delta had a whopping 99.8% rate.
“Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalisations will increase if more people become infected,” the report added.
“Further information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with the Omicron variant.”
No deaths have yet been associated with the variant.
Meanwhile, Pfizer announced that the its booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in new lab studies.
In a statement, BioNTech said that the third dose increases the level of “neautralising antibodies” against the new mutant. Scientists have also said that the jump in antibodies from the extra jab might be enough to protect the receiver from severe symptoms.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximised with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
“Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Bourla said.
The initial two doses, however, showed to be significantly less effective.
