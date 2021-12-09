24 C
Doha
Thursday, December 9, 2021
WHO says ‘too early to tell’ if Omicron is more infectious

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Source: Middle East Online

The new variant has been vastly spreading around the world with little to no information about its severity. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still “too early” to draw any conclusions about the global impact of the new Omicron variant despite its fast outspread in 57 countries.

The variant was recently classified by the health organisation as a “variant of concern” due to its fast transmission ability and strong reported symptoms. Its large number of mutations forced health experts to warn that it could be the strongest Covid-19 strain yet to spread.

This sparked fear across the world with several countries once again reimposing strict precautionary measures to curb its spread.

Predictions by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control highlight that the new mutant could become “the dominant variant in Europe within months.”

However, WHO states that more data is needed to determine Omicron’s infectiousness and severity, stating that the Delta variant is still dominating cases.

“While there seems to be evidence that the Omicron variant may have a growth advantage over other circulating variants, it is unknown whether this will translate into increased transmissibility,” the WHO report said.

In the last 60 days, only 0.1% of the confirmed Covid-19 cases by the global Covid- database was reported to be Omicron, while Delta had a whopping 99.8% rate.

