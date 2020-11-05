30.4 C
Doha
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCulture
Source: Amiri Diwan

The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning.

After weeks into a rain season with no rain, thousands gathered around mosques in Qatar to participate in the Istisqa prayer – a tradition of the Prophet Muhammad to seek divine intervention during a drought.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who along with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs ordered the performance of the Islamic ritual, attended the prayer, but raised questions for a move he made after the end of the sermon.

In videos that emerged online, the Amir was seen taking off his robe, turning it inside out and donning it once more.

The move, both praised and questioned by many, is a ‘sunnah’ – or tradition – of the Prophet Muhammad, who had placed importance on flipping one’s cloak or outer garment to conclude the sermon of the rain prayer ritual.

In a tweet, Maryam Al Thani said: “His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the beloved Emir of the country, performed the rain prayer with the multitudes of worshipers in the Al-Wajbah prayer hall and followed the example of the Prophet by turning his cloak.”

According to Islam Web, a Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs division, turning one’s cloak is mentioned in a hadith from a companion of the prophet, who confirmed the messenger turned his outer garment inside out when he performed the prayer.

The meaning of the hadith suggests new beginnings, with the move to flip the robe signifying the welcoming of a new transition and a change from one state to another.

Read also: This little hero found money at school .. then handed it in

Islam places great importance on rainfall which is deemed to be a blessing from God that brings peace, hope and sustenance.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Egyptian cleric Qaradawi urges ‘end to conflict’ during Afghan delegation meeting in Doha

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Three members of Afghanistan’s peace delegation met with the prominent Muslim scholar Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi amid stalled peace talks. Top Egyptian religious scholar Yusuf al-Qardawi,...
Read more
Sports

‘Ride of Champions’: Qatar’s ‘biggest’ cycle race opens for registration

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Are you an avid cyclist with an itch for competition? Well, it look's like it's time to get on your bike. The 4th Ride of...
Read more
Business

‘Dhareeba’ tax portal registration extended

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Citizens and residents of Qatar can now register for Dhareeba Tax Portal until December 31. The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced a further extension...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

News Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The prominent regional champion passed away for natural reasons. Qatar’s prominent veteran rally driver Sheikh Hamad Bin Eid Al Thani died while watching the Dukhan...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.