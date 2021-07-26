Why has Al Sadd star Akram Afif left social media?

The Qatari footballer announced on Twitter that he would be leaving social media for ‘personal reasons,’ leaving many confused.

Al Sadd forward and Qatar national football team player Akram Afif has announced he would be leaving social media for personal reasons, stirring confusion and controversy among fans.

اعلن رسمياً ابتعادي عن كل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لاسباب شخصية .. I'm leaving all social media for personal reasons — Akram Afif |اكرم عفيف اليافعي (@akramafif_) July 25, 2021

Though no reasons were provided, the moves comes soon after a controversial screenshot of a conversation between Afif and another unidentified individual was leaked on social media.

The screenshot revealed that the individual had asked Afif to join the Saudi Al Ittihad club, to which Afif responded, saying “who wouldn’t want to join Al Ittihad?”

The Qatari footballer expressed he was eager to transfer to neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and suggested an attractive offer would be considered.

“Who wouldn’t want Al Ittihad? I’ve achieved many of my dreams and one of my childhood dreams it to play for Al Ittihad. I’ve wasted my youth playing here, I want to come to you [in Saudi Arabia],” Afif said, according to the screenshot.

“If you contact Al Sadd management, I would want to come under an offer that satisfies me,” he added.

Neither Al Sadd nor the Qatar Football Association has commented on the matter.

However, Twitter users quickly moved to respond to his announced hiatus, with many Saudis urging the player to join their local club.

“Come to Al Hilal and delete your social media, we’ll see you on the pitch,” tweeted one user.

However, others weren’t as happy at the Al Sadd player’s announcement, with one side questioning the reason for his abrupt decision, while the other responding with completely nonchalance.

