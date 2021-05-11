33.1 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life

Why I talk to my children about Palestine and politics

By Sally Berri

-

Mini DohansThe Mum Diaries
[Pixabay]

As traumatising videos surface online, your children may start asking some difficult political questions.

I was 12 when I witnessed the Lebanese war. I knew little about it until I was forced to leave my house due to Israeli air bombardment on our neighbourhood.

I saw it all then. I lost some of my friends while others were left amputated from missile fragments. I witnessed death regularly, and even saw land mines that were left as souvenirs to kill Lebanese children playing football in the village fields.

Years after the war ended, we remained too afraid to wander those same villages.

As a child, I didn’t dream of toys or a gadgets like my peers but instead prayed for world peace and normalcy. On one occasion, I remember asking my Lebanese grandfather why our reality was so different to others. In that moment, my Palestine-born grandfather explained our history and made me understand the ‘why’, and most importantly taught me the ‘how’.

Here in Qatar, my children live a completely different life in a beautiful and peaceful country. Thankfully, they have not witnessed blood, war and injustice but have now started to ask questions about Palestine after watching the news and coming across videos online.

With every question posed, I felt a responsibility to teach them about the history of their home country as well as Palestine – both of which targeted by the same culprit. As parents, it is our duty to raise future generations that are equipped with knowledge and passion to continue to advocate for Palestine.

Although the conversations may be difficult at first, it is much easier for children of this technology-driven generation to find answers to their questions. As the violence against Palestinians continued this week, I was both surprised and proud to see my 12-year-old daughter posting a story on her Instagram that said ‘Support Palestine’.

While digitalisation and visual tools are the best approach to help this generation learn more, it should also be accompanied with guidance, thorough explanation, and storytelling. For myself, I find the best ways to teach my children is to show them videos that are appropriate to their age then answering any questions they may have.

Relaying stories from my own childhood and those relayed to me by my own parents and grandparents also help in establishing and comprehending their roots. Sometimes, getting them used to a few nationalistic and patriotic songs can also do the trick.

Children learn patriotism in various ways and it’s up to you as a parent to find the most suitable way to engage with your kids so that they can pick up the values instilled in you by your own parents and forefathers before you.

In the case of my own kids who were born here, they have a beautiful mixture of identities that tie together harmoniously. However, there is always room for more love, more values, and more principles to be learnt, picked up and embedded into their lives.

Despite some decisions by countries in the region to normalise with Israel, the response by the public to recent events shows passion for the Palestinian cause still remains a priority. For myself and my family, handing over the flag of values once given to me by my grandfather.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar Museums go red as Israeli air strikes kill dozens of Palestinians

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Museums' building were lit up in red to show solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli air strikes kill more than 20 in Gaza.  As a...
Read more
COVID-19

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine use for children aged 12 to 15

Farah AlSharif - 0
The FDA has approved Pfizer and BioNTech's request for the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine on those ages 12 to 15. The United States...
Read more
Sports

Qatari football teams stand in solidarity with Palestine amid Jerusalem violence

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Israel has been violently attacking unarmed Palestinians for protesting the ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Qatar's Al Sadd and Al-Arabi expressed their solidarity...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.