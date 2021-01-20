Why you should focus on education in your child’s younger years

If you want your child to be successful, then the earliest you start them in a school learning environment, the better it will be for their long term prospects.

Some parents only start to consider the importance of their child’s education when they are often just a few years away from the formal examinations that will be their entry ticket to university.

In reality, the real building blocks of all learning are formed in those younger years, which is why we call it the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The framework for the EYFS enhances the academic success of the children and helps develop the holistic education of every child that walks through the school gates.

Children at Compass International School are allowed to simply be children by giving them the opportunity to explore, imagine and understand the world around them.

This method for learning helps to create a delight in new skills, knowledge and understanding and creates a commitment in these children to forever be lifelong learners.

We pride ourselves on the achievements and successes of all our students. As can be seen in the results last year, students achieved the highest mark in Qatar for IGCSE Coordinated Science.

The students performed exceptionally well in their other IGCSE subjects, with many achieving A* to A grades including: 86% in Economics, 64% in ICT, 50% in Business Studies and 43% in Maths. These excellent results could not have been achieved without the dedication and emphasis placed on our youngest learners.

At Nord Anglia Education, we have an ambitious approach to learning, allowing the students to be the best that they can be and reaching potential beyond their own imagination. This, again, begins with our youngest and most enthusiastic children. In the Early Years, we focus on seven areas of learning:

Communication and language

Communication and language Physical development

Physical development Personal, social and emotional development

Literacy

Mathematics

Understanding the world

Expressive arts and design

Each area covers all the qualities needed to develop the leaders of tomorrow. Every parent wants their child to be challenged to think deeper, think higher and to think broader.

Through our relentless focus on setting challenging tasks and activities, we know that there really are no limits to what can be achieved.

Through carefully planned, continuous provision activities that invoke the children’s enquiry-based skills, every child is allowed to embark on their own learning journey. They are guided in their path of enlightenment by highly qualified, expert teachers.

These teachers are at their side every step of the way, helping them, encouraging them and celebrating with them as they develop the skills and knowledge required to achieve.

We know that the longer a child is educated within our school, the better their progress and prospects for success.

So, if you want the best for your child, think about how you can help them build the solid foundations that will enable them to construct their learning with confidence and surety. Start them young to enable them to grow to their full educational height.

Alfred Creissen is Deputy Head at Compass International School, Rayyan Campus. Compass International School is one of the leading schools in Doha which follows the EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) framework, a world-renowned British curriculum. If you would like to know more about Compass, please visit our website or arrange a school visit.

Compass International School will be hosting an Early Years Virtual Open Day on January 27th at 9 am. To register please visit our website at cisdoha.com.

