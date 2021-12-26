Will petrol station stores in Qatar start selling alcohol?

The Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) has come out denying false claims on social media.
Following claims being made on several social media platforms, WOQOD, Qatar’s main fuel company and operator of most petrol stations in Doha, issued a statement dismissing as rumors, the claims that it had been granted a license for its outlets to sell alcoholic beverages.
In a statement via its account on Twitter WOQOD said that “regarding what was recently circulated on social media about granting WOQOD a license to sell alcohol in its petrol stations, the company would like to stress that these rumors have no basis and are completely untrue.”
— WOQOD وقود (@QatarFuel_Woqod) December 26, 2021
Alcohol is available for those who wish to purchase it in Qatar however its sale is regulated with only hotels and resorts and restaurants within those tourist locations licensed to serve it. Residents who wish to purchase alcoholic drinks for their homes can only find them at the Qatar Distribution Company (QDC) which is the only outlet licensed to sell alcoholic drinks for home consumption.