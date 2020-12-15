23.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

By Sana Hussain

-

Doha 2030 Asian Games Logo | Qatar Olympic Committee

‘Project Legacy 21’ focuses on providing financial support and training programmes across Asia

Qatar waits to find out if it will host yet another international sporting event, with the winner of the bid for the 2030 Asian Games expected to be revealed on December 16th. The announcement will be made in the Omani capital, Muscat where the 39th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly is taking place. 

Qatar is up against regional rival Saudi Arabia which is also vying to host the games, this all comes with the backdrop of a possible thawing of relations between the two countries, which could see an end to Riyadh’s blockade on Doha that has gone on for more than three years now.

Read more: Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

This week, Qatar’s national Olympic Committee unveiled ‘Project Legacy 21’, Doha’s 2030 Asian Games’ legacy programme, which will use the country’s expertise and experience in hosting international sporting events to provide financial investment and knowledge transfer to various National Olympic Committees across Asia. 

Much like the legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the post-tournament aspect of the 2030 Asian Games bid will see Qatar share its expertise of creating a thriving sport phenomenon in the country. Doha will also explore creating training hubs based on Aspire Academy’s programmes across Asia. 

“The role that the Asian Games can play in inspiring hope and celebrating our continent’s diversity is more important now than ever than ever before. Through Project Legacy 21, we aim to leverage Doha’s unique position and deliver meaningful legacy benefits to all of Asia, starting from 2021,” said Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, Doha 2030 Chairman. 

Qatar reveals Doha 2030 Asian Games bid logo

“All Asian National Olympic Committees (NOC) are facing challenges in our countries and as an OCA family we have a responsibility to offer help and support to one another. Our bid’s message is We All Belong and we believe strongly that when one NOC succeeds, we all succeed,” he added. 

In addition to the legacy programmes, the bid has announced training camps in all the Olympic sports, a cultural programme that will start at least three years prior to the event, a youth camp and a ‘Stars of Asia’ programme, that will develop 90 future ambassadors for sports by providing them with full scholarships in Qatar. 

