27.4 C
Doha
Monday, March 29, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Will work-from-home become the ‘new norm’ in Qatar?

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Business
[Pexels]

An increasing number of businesses in Qatar are moving toward a hybrid working strategy instead of the more traditional in-office approach, as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

A vast majority of Qatar’s business leaders anticipate hybrid working will soon become a new norm at their organisations, according to a new Microsoft survey. 

Some 94% of Qatar’s business leaders will be adopting a “more hybrid way of working for the foreseeable future,”according to the ‘Work Reworked’ Report.

The survey, commissioned by Microsoft and carried out by the Boston Consulting Group and KRC Research, examined more than 600 leaders at large enterprises in Qatar who said plans are being set up to work outside the traditional office setting for at least a third (35 percent) of the workweek, as the health situation in the country worsens.

Some permanent changes are already in place with 74% of companies applying remote work policy as a way to adapt with the seemingly boundless health crisis. 

However, the new remote working strategy has its advantages and 78% of Qatari business leaders noticed additional cost benefits, “such as reducing their office footprint and spending on business travel.”

Lack of team bonding

However, the potential policy has its disadvantages as well.

“Though employees still see value in attending the office to maintain bonds with colleagues, they look for more flexibility from their organisations,” the report said.

Researchers discovered that due to distance working many employees have been struggling to connect with their colleagues, making it harder to maintaining a bond with the team.

“Eighty-three percent of Qatari managers said that they had trouble creating a strong team culture,” the survey said.

The latest edition of the annual Work Reworked Report provides information to business leaders across the Middle East and Africa to help navigate the new remote working phenomena. 

Microsoft, through its latest research, provides insight into how organisations can best support employees as remote and hybrid working becomes the ‘new normal.’

Read also: Dialogue with Qatar ‘more effective than boycott’, senior ILO official says

The sudden shift from the traditional in-office work to remote working “resulted in a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” said Rami Azzi, Modern Work Business Group Lead, Microsoft Middle East cluster.

“The employee experience has become a priority for every business leader,” he added. 

According to Microsoft News Center, “the prioritisation of innovation among hybrid teams can be seen in key traits amongst highly innovative companies.”

The study found that 77% of Qatari staff working in innovative work environments are satisfied in their job, while 63% in less innovative organisations did not feel the same way. 

“Protecting employee wellbeing can yield invaluable long-term benefits for organisations looking to thrive and grow,” Microsoft added. 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

HRW women in Qatar report: Between laws and patriarchy

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A 94-page Human Rights Watch report compiled 73 interviews, 50 of which were women affected by the system. Doha News sat down with leading...
Read more
News

Israeli-funded Fenix scooters still on Qatar’s streets despite backlash

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The main investor of the company has previously accused Qatar of funding terrorism and called for an embargo on the country. "Outrageous", "disappointing" and "unbelievable"—these...
Read more
COVID-19

‘Highly infectious’ UK variant to blame for rise in Covid-19 cases

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The vaccinations available in Qatar have shown their efficiency in preventing severe symptoms of the new strains.  The UK variant of Covid-19 has significantly contributed...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.