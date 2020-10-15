34.4 C
Doha
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Winter markets open doors to fresh local produce this month

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Events
Locally grown tomatoes at the Hassad farm

Grab your veggie basket and get ready! The winter market for local products will once again open its doors for the public from October 29.

The much-anticipated winter vegetable markets for this season will open from October 29, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment announced on Wednesday, giving locals and residents a chance to grab fresh local produce at cheap prices.

Local farms will sell fresh vegetables at all five local produce yards, all of which will be open every weekend from 7am to 4pm in Al Sheehaniya, Al Mazrouha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor-Al Zakhira, and Al Shamal.

This year, Qatar ranked first in the MENA region in the Economist’s Food Security Index.

