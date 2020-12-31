22.7 C
Women’s fashion exhibition ‘Merwad Expo’ returns to Doha

By Sana Hussain

-

New On The SceneEvents
Merwad Exhbition | Source: Qatar Chamber

Merwad Expo will feature the newest fashions from around the world.

More than 130 prominent designers from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, India and Turkey will be featured at the 5th edition of the annual Merwad Expo.

The five-day exhibition, which has become a landmark in the exhibition industry in the field of women’s fashion and accessories, will begin on Jan 1 in Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Held in an area spanning 6,000sq.m., the expo will feature 140 booths for clothes, particularly abayas.

Qatar Chamber Board Member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, who is also chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, will inaugurate the expo. 

Al-Ahmadani said the continued support of Qatar Chamber, through the Qatari Businesswomen Forum for the enterprises of businesswomen, highlights the chamber’s focus to develop this sector to enhance their positive contribution to the national economy.

She also emphasised the role played by the Qatari Businesswomen Forum in strengthening communication with businesswomen and providing commercial and legal advice.

Qatari businesswomen “have proven great success in business,” she said.

