Women’s prayer areas make a comeback this Ramadan

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has held a conference to announce all the latest updates for the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that Tarawih prayers and women’s prayer rooms are making a comeback for the first time since the Pandemic began.

This is comes as a part of the country’s plan to slowly return to normal after fighting the third wave of the virus, where the highest number of cases was reported in January.

Covid-19 related precautionary measures were eased earlier this month. Social distancing rules during Friday and regular prayers were relaxed, the opening of toilets and ablution areas in specified mosques, including the entry of children.

Additionally, it will no longer be a requirement for individuals to show their Ehteraz status before entering mosques. And people no longer are required to bring their own prayer mat with them.

“All mosques and prayer areas will be opened during Ramadan. Preparation at mosques and prayer areas began two months ago to conduct necessary maintenance, cleanliness and disinfection for the comfort of worshipers during the month,” said Mohamad Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of Mosques Management Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

Al-Kuwari also said that the timing of opening mosques during Ramadan will be announced soon. Additionally, around 1,000 field activities will be held by the Department during Ramadan. These include religious lectures, seminars, contests for both children and adults, and visits to patients in hospitals around the country.

A group of Qatari Imams were trained for Taraweeh prayers in mosques. The Department placed a special focus on Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque, Mosque of Education City and Al Shuyukh Mosque.

There are new construction projects of mosques that are underway. Twenty six new mosques have been built in 2021, and 16 mosques in first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Urban Planning Department allocated 57 plots of lands for building mosques and centres for learning the holy Quran last year alone.

Four thousand people benefitted from the Ministry’s social support program last year, which will be implemented again this year as food baskets will be distributed among needy families and workers.

The Ministry’s Zakat Fund Department has dealt with over 26,000 cases of assistance since its founding, and receive an average of 100 cases seeking support daily.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube