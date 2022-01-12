21 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

World champion racer Nasser Al -Attiya face of Rafeeq’s new brand identity

By Doha News Team

-

Business

Rafeeq Al Darb, one of Qatar’s oldest delivery apps, unveiled its new brand identity with the start of 2022

Rafeeq has unveiled World Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah as its new brand ambassador as the delivery service company introduced the public to its new look, and new logo.

By having Al-Attiyah as the face of the brand, Rafeeq will be hoping that customers associate the champion driver’s speed and driving skills with their service. They’ve freshened up the companies colours too to incorporate violet with turquoise to the brand. 

To officially mark their rebranding campaign, Rafeeq released a promotional video that tells the story behind the company’s new identity in partnership with the internationally famous race driver Nasser bin Saleh Al-Attiyah.

Aside from the new colour combination, Rafeeq has freshened up the logo’s font in both English and Arabic, with its new look campaign unveiled in both languages.

Commenting on his company’s rebranding, Abdullah Thamer Al Humaidi, Chairman of Rafeeq Al-Darb’s Board of Directors said, “Change is natural. Our new identity will open new doors for our business. Rafeeq Al Darb Company, which started with delivery service, serves more than 3,000 restaurants and cafes currently. Our business has diversified over the years of 2019 and 2020 and 2021, as we went ahead of our competitors in this specialty. We were pioneers in introducing new mechanisms to the world of online shopping through our famous influencers who were unique in presenting a variety of goods and commodities that are difficult to find in the local market.”

Al Hamidi added, “We set our sights on entrepreneurship, we aim to be distinct in our beloved country Qatar and add our special touches to the areas of retail shops, pharmacies, flowers, and the food trade. We are happy with our partnership with Qatar Charity, which strengthened our local partnerships. Our association with Al Meera is equally important. We are also happy about launching five branches Rafiq Mart so far.”

“We at Rafeeq are pleased with our partnership with national hero Nasser Al-Attiyah as our brand ambassador. We are particularly happy that he is now entering the final stages of the world’s most famous race, the Dakar Rally,” he said.

Rafeeq Al-Darb, which first launched in 2018, is the first 100 percent Qatari owned delivery company that provides delivery services for restaurants, food products, and entertainment.

In the past year, the company achieved an important milestone by expanding to other Gulf countries, in addition to Iraq and Jordan, making it one of the leading companies in the field of entrepreneurship.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

#Unvaccinated_Rights: social media users in Qatar debate

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named vaccine hesitancy as one of the world’s top global health threats. An online debate over Covid-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in its history on Tuesday when more than 4000 tests registered positive.  As tens of thousands...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar announces new COVID restrictions – only vaccinated people allowed in...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Cabinet of ministers has announced new regulations amid concerns over the highly contagious Omicron variant. Qatar’s cabinet has announced a set of new restrictions effective...

Qatar caps price of Rapid Antigen Tests as authorities battle Omicron

Health & Wellbeing

US outranks Qatar as world’s top LNG exporter for first time...

Business

Latest update to Qatar’s COVID travel list announced

Health & Wellbeing

Plans to connect Qatar and Saudi by rail ‘back on track’

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.