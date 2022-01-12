World champion racer Nasser Al -Attiya face of Rafeeq’s new brand identity

Rafeeq Al Darb, one of Qatar’s oldest delivery apps, unveiled its new brand identity with the start of 2022

Rafeeq has unveiled World Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah as its new brand ambassador as the delivery service company introduced the public to its new look, and new logo.

By having Al-Attiyah as the face of the brand, Rafeeq will be hoping that customers associate the champion driver’s speed and driving skills with their service. They’ve freshened up the companies colours too to incorporate violet with turquoise to the brand.

To officially mark their rebranding campaign, Rafeeq released a promotional video that tells the story behind the company’s new identity in partnership with the internationally famous race driver Nasser bin Saleh Al-Attiyah.

Aside from the new colour combination, Rafeeq has freshened up the logo’s font in both English and Arabic, with its new look campaign unveiled in both languages.

Commenting on his company’s rebranding, Abdullah Thamer Al Humaidi, Chairman of Rafeeq Al-Darb’s Board of Directors said, “Change is natural. Our new identity will open new doors for our business. Rafeeq Al Darb Company, which started with delivery service, serves more than 3,000 restaurants and cafes currently. Our business has diversified over the years of 2019 and 2020 and 2021, as we went ahead of our competitors in this specialty. We were pioneers in introducing new mechanisms to the world of online shopping through our famous influencers who were unique in presenting a variety of goods and commodities that are difficult to find in the local market.”

Al Hamidi added, “We set our sights on entrepreneurship, we aim to be distinct in our beloved country Qatar and add our special touches to the areas of retail shops, pharmacies, flowers, and the food trade. We are happy with our partnership with Qatar Charity, which strengthened our local partnerships. Our association with Al Meera is equally important. We are also happy about launching five branches Rafiq Mart so far.”

“We at Rafeeq are pleased with our partnership with national hero Nasser Al-Attiyah as our brand ambassador. We are particularly happy that he is now entering the final stages of the world’s most famous race, the Dakar Rally,” he said.

Rafeeq Al-Darb, which first launched in 2018, is the first 100 percent Qatari owned delivery company that provides delivery services for restaurants, food products, and entertainment.

In the past year, the company achieved an important milestone by expanding to other Gulf countries, in addition to Iraq and Jordan, making it one of the leading companies in the field of entrepreneurship.