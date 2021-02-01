World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Packages for specific matches and stadiums have already sold out

Pre-sales for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar have hit $90 million in less than 24 hours, according to local reports.

The packages went on sale at 12 CET on FIFA’s website through MATCH, the worldwide exclusive rights holder of the FIFA Hospitality Programme.

Journalist David Harding on Twitter confirmed some packages have already been sold out.

“The ‘Amazing Package’ – 10 matches including the final, private suites, ‘five course curated menus elegantly served’, ‘sommelier selected wine’, and best parking spots – has already sold out,” Harding, the International Editor at the The Independent and former AFP Bureau Chief in Qatar said.

Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality said the remarkable response has solidified hopes that the global sporting event in 2022 still excites fans despite the pandemic.

“The remarkable global response we have had to our pre-sales and the enthusiasm and professionalism with which our long-standing sales agents have responded to our invitation to tender has further cemented our belief that despite the unprecedented events of recent months due to the global pandemic, there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme,” Byrom said.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hospitality Programme offers hospitality packages which include match tickets and on-site services at the stadiums, such as food, beverages, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts, as well as additional other services. This includes accommodation and air transportation.

MATCH also confirmed alcohol will be available inside the stadiums to football fans purchasing the hospitality packages

“It is our expectation that people will be able to (drink),” Byrom confirmed.

However, an official ruling on alcohol consumption for all other spectators has yet to be announced by authorities. Questions on whether Doha will permit alcohol at the global event have been posed by sponsors since the Gulf state the bid in 2010.

Notably, a ban on alcohol inside stadiums is not out of the ordinary and has been rolled out at major tournaments, such as the UEFA European Football Championship, in both France and more recently Scotland.

Qatar’s hosting of the tournament will mark the first such time it is held in the Middle East.

Its preparation for the 2022 world sporting event has also been commended by footballing authorities, who said they expect Qatar to host the greatest ever World Cup.

“We are delighted to see such extraordinary interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, when following challenging times, the world can come together for a global festival of football,” said FIFA Director of Commercial Revenue Nick Brown.

Speaking on the launch of the packages, Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC said Qatar is looking forward to welcome visitors from around the world.

“The launch of global hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brings us another step closer to delivering an extraordinary tournament in just under two years’ time,” Al Khater said.

“Making guests welcome and feel entirely at home is a central tenet of Arab and Middle Eastern culture; alongside our partners, we look forward to greeting our fans and visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they come to Qatar, and help them make memories they will never forget,” he added.

