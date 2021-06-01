World Cup qualifiers move to Dubai after Syria, Maldives players test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 havoc has yet again hit the world of football, pushing China to move Group A qualifiers to the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai will now host the remaining three Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying games instead of Suzhou, the Chinese Football Association [CFA] announced on Monday.

The Chinese city was set to host matches between Maldives, Syria, Guam, the Philippines and China, with the implementation of the so-called “sports bubble” to allow overseas players and officials into the city without undergoing quarantine.

I have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the most recent PCR & blood tests conducted in Dubai yesterday. I am doing well Alhamdulillah! pic.twitter.com/RKHLx2cxRM — Ali Ashfaq (@AliAshfaq07) May 30, 2021

However, organisers reached a dead-end after Covid-19 cases were found in the Syrian and Maldivian teams, pushing the country to move the Group A qualifiers to Emirates and adding yet another disruption to the qualifiers calendar.

“In view of the recent outbreak of infection in the Maldives and Syria national football teams, according to the relevant provisions of China on the prevention and control of infectious disease among inbound personnel, the entry of the Maldivian and Syrian teams to participate in the competition need to be strictly isolated and cannot participate as scheduled,” the CFA said in a statement.