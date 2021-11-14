World Padel Championship set to kick-off in Qatar

Padel World Championship Qatar 2021 will be the first tournament of its kind to take place in the region.

Qatar’s padel team qualified for the Padel World Championship 2021, after beating rivals Japan 2 sets to 1 in the final match of the Asia-Africa Qualifiers in Dubai.

Team Qatar returned home to a warm welcome after sealing victory on Saturday.

“The Qatari delegation was received at Hamad International Airport by the QOC Secretary General H.E. Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain and Board Members of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation,” Qatar Olympic said in a statement.

سعادة أمين عام اللجنة الأولمبية جاسم بن راشد البوعينين @JassimAlbuenain يستقبل بعثة أدعم البادل بعد تأهله لبطولة العالم-قطر 2021 في مطار حمد الدولي تقديراً لهذا الانجاز #كلنا_الأدعم 🇶🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/kN9DjoA51y — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) November 13, 2021

“Congratulations to every Qatari and resident for the qualification to the world championship which was a tough journey consisting of four years of hard work that ended with qualifying to the championship,” Team Qatar’s star Mohammad Saadon said in a recorded video shared on Qatar Olympic’s Twitter page.

“We hope that everyone comes to Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex to support us as they did in Dubai,” he added.

Al-Buenain expressed appreciation for the great efforts of the national team and organizers Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation for making this achievement possible.

The 2021 world Championship will kick-start in Doha on Monday at Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex with the participation of 320 players from 16 nations.

“We are preparing for both squash and padel events simultaneously. The preparations are on track, and we are hopeful of hosting both the major events successfully,” said QTSBF Secretary-General Tareq Zainal in a previous statement.

From the start of the Asia-Africa qualifiers, team Qatar showcased an impressive performance, first defeating Senegal and then Iran 2 sets to 0 to lead their group and progress to the semifinals where they subsequently defeated the UAE.

The national team consists of players Abdulaziz Salah Al Kuwari, Muhammad Saadoun Al Kuwari, Khaled Al Kuwari, Abdullah Al Hajji, Muhammad Abdullah, Jabr Al Mutawa, Issa Shanan and Musa Shanan.

The 2021 edition of the Padel World Championship 2021 is the first time an Arab or Asian country has ever hosted the tournament.

Fans across the Middle East & North Africa, Asia-Pacific and North America can enjoy watching the championship on Qatar’s BeIN Sports channels which has the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament.