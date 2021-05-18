World reacts to ‘barbaric’ Israeli attack on Qatar Red Crescent HQ in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Qatar Red Crescent Society in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has expressed strong condemnation of an Israeli air strike that completely destroyed the Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) building in the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a statement by MoFA, Qatar noted that “the targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, against humanitarian norms and values.”
“Qatar calls on the international community to condemn this sinful act and to exert further efforts to put an end to Israeli’s continuous crimes in the occupied territories, and to protect civilians, journalists, medical practitioners, and humanitarian workers,” the statement added.
The headquarters of QRCS in Gaza was targeted by Israeli air strikes on Monday evening.
“Major destruction in our office as a result of Israeli warplanes targeting two floors of the same building, opposite to the ministry of health in the Ghazi Al Shawa building,” the director of QRCS in Gaza, Akram Nassar said, according to a tweet online.
The organisation confirmed the news on Twitter saying it was “exposed to shelling by the Israeli occupation forces today, Monday 17/5/2021 at 6pm, Jerusalem local time.”
Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the attack, while 10 others were injured.
Read also: Israeli airstrikes ‘destroy QRCS headquarters’ in Gaza
Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatari Red Crescent in Gaza, causing deaths & causalities & before that attacking Al-Jala building which hosted Al-Jazeera & AP. We call on the international community to hold Israel accountable & stop terrorizing the civilians. https://t.co/hNeOcHUctr pic.twitter.com/nJ2GZvD0KR
— لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) May 17, 2021
#Israel murdered 200 people, including 59 children&injured around 2000.
Now it bombed Qatar Red Crescent in #Gaza, a humanitarian organization helping to save lives.
This barbaric act is totally unacceptable.
International Community must act urgently to protect #Palestinians. https://t.co/LVWb9sup8c
— Yavuz Selim KIRAN (@yavuzselimkiran) May 17, 2021
The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to over 212, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday. This includes 61 children and 35 women.
Despite condemnation, Israel has continued its indiscriminate raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million live in what is described as the world’s largest open air prison.