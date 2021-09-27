World Tourism Day: Winter destinations you should check out

With winter around the corner, it may be the perfect time to pack your bags and enjoy a quick vacation to end the year on a good note.

Whenever December swings around, there are always two vacation plans we tend to clinch onto for a quick winter break: either a sunny, tropical island getaway, or a snowy fairytale adventure.

Whatever choice you choose to take this year, there’s one thing to agree on: winter is a magical time to take a break after a long and tumultuous year.

For this year’s World Tourism Day, Doha News has compiled a list of best places to vacation this winter – from glorious, yet bizarre options, to budget-friendly gems.

Japan

Winter is a great time to beat the crowds in Japan and enjoy stunning views and ski activities. Travellers can experience a unique and totally different side of Japan that is far away from the crowds of Tokyo. Instead, consider glorious, traditional architecture, great food, stunning snow, and a blissful scenery.

The Asian country has some of the best winter sports available around the world, from skiing, snowboarding, or even skating. The northern island of Hokkaido is particularly renowned for its ski resorts and powdery white snow. Hakuba, just outside of the city in the northern alps, is considered the country’s best all-round ski destination.

But fun is never complete without a full stomach. Japan is also famous for its seasonal specialties, and some things are only available during the coldest time of the year. If you visit Japan during the winter, you will find delicious, warm dishes that will blow your mind.

However, temperatures during Japan’s winter seasons depend on where in the country you want to visit. In places like Kansai and Shikoku, temperatures can reach around 10ºC or even higher.

Puerto Rico

If you are a beach person, Puerto Rico is definitely the place to go. The island has an abundance of breath-taking beaches with decadently warm water during the winter season.

Not only that, but you can find a culturally stunning view or a fun activity around ever corner.

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design, which has beautiful pink walls ready to make your selfies pop, is a great place to start.. Travellers can also take a walk through Old San Juan to visit historic monuments such as El Morro and Museo Castillo Serralles, or have a drink and relax at the tens of beautiful and lively beaches across the country.

A 7-day trip can cost you around $1,314 if you are a solo traveler, $2,360 for couples, and $4,424 for a family of 4 (excluding the plane tickets).

Overall, the trip is worth it and this place should definitely be on your travel list.

Greenland

With Schengen countries finally opening up for tourism, a trip to Greenland might be just what you need to re-charge and end the year right.

Contrary to its name, the country has one of the most stunning icy views, in addition to the most naturally beautiful scenes on the planet. In addition to the glaciers, the world’s biggest non-continental island has magnificent fjords, colourful villages, and fields of sheep that are perfect for a relaxing getaway.

Read also: UK opens up for travel as 80% of Qatar’s population receive two doses

Travellers can also experience dog sledding in East Greenland as well as visit all the towns and settlements north of the Polar Circle in West Greenland. But the best part? Northern lights are visible in Greenland from August to the beginning of April, so you can experience one of the most beautiful views on earth.

As a wise person once said: winter in Greenland is, without a doubt, an Arctic paradise.

Mauritius

Mauritius is truly one of the world’s hidden gems. The island’s warmest months are December, January, and Februarys, with an average temperature of around 27-28°C, giving you just the perfect weather for a calm, tan-worthy trip.

The island’s Indian Ocean waters are as clear as crystals, and the resorts are very budget-friendly for those who want the perfect beach trip without spending too much.

Did you you know the small island may also be home to a lost continent hiding beneath the waves?

Prague

The already stunning country glows up during winter, giving all its travellers a look at the city’s Gothic architecture with stunning ice decorating the buildings.

Prague has several main Christmas markets that take place in the Old Town and Wenceslas squares, which are conveniently just five minutes apart by foot. If you are a food-lover, then get ready to experience delicious traditional Czech meals and beverages that will blow your mind.

The average temperature in December stays at 0°C, with highs of 2°C and lows of -2°C. Chances of snow are high – 69% and you can expect just about two hours of sunshine every day. So you can say it’s pretty much the opposite of Doha.

Prague is also very affordable compared to most of Europe and has plenty of amazing accommodation options at super reasonable prices.