World Water Day: How much water do we consume in Qatar?

Kahramaa celebrates World Water Day and highlights the importance of addressing the global water crisis.

Qatar’s highest water consumption rate in 2020 reached 438 million gallons per day, while the production capacity reached 476 million gallons per day, the country’s main supplier of water and electricity said on Monday.

The figures are expected to drastically rise this year, with the total production capacity anticipated to peak at 536 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2021 alone – an increase of 13% compared with 2020, Kahramaa said.

The numbers were released by the local corporation to mark World Water Day.

In a statement, Kahramaa said it has achieved its strategic goal and met an increasing demand for water across the country, despite challenges posed by an annual rise in water consumption.

Over the last 20 years, there has been an 8% increase in annual water consumption.

“Kahramaa has achieved its strategic goals by consolidating the water security in the state, increasing the capacity of the strategic water reserve, and raising the capacity of the water system to enable it to cope with severe emergencies, as the storage capacity was increased from 1,000 to 2,400 million gallons, creating an increase of 140% in Kahramaa’s drinking water reserves,” a statement read.

Established in 1993, World Water Day is marked by organisations around the world on an annual basis to raise awareness on the 2.2 billion people in disadvantaged areas who are deprived of the basic human right to access safe and clean drinking water.

“This day also urges the countries of the world to take the necessary actions to address the global water crisis, emphasising the need to support Goal No. 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which stipulates the need to address the issue of water availability and sanitation facilities for all by 2030,” Kahramaa said.

“The world’s water resources face a series of challenges, starting from the scarcity of freshwater sources, the increasing water demand, the poor management of water resources, and not ending with the phenomenon of climate change.

“This has led countries all over the world to place these challenges at the forefront of their national and regional priorities, and to exert extra efforts to ensure that the requirements of sustainable development are met,” it added.

In Qatar, authorities have proposed policies and strategies related to water resources, and approved plans, programmes and projects related to their management and development, ensuring future demands for water will be safely met up until 2025.

Essential initiatives have also been launched to reinforce water security and preserve underground water reservoirs in the country.

