World’s biggest ‘mysterious’ 3D-printed object to soon decorate Doha’s skyline

The hub is set to become a base for the development of large-format 3D printing technologies using recycled materials.

Qatar will soon have the world’s biggest 3D printed object from recycled PET adorning its skyline in what is considered to be a “major statement on sustainability.”

The new – and likely, very big “mysterious” object will be designed by award-winning Polish architect Przemyslaw Mac Stopa and 3D-printed by WOLF Group, a company based in Poland that specialises in the technology.

The exciting project is part of a partnership between Qatar Free Zone Authority, Msheireb Properties, and WOLF Group that aims to enhance sustainable development and expand Qatar’s goal of protecting the environment, feeding into the 2030 national vision.

“We are confident those will add great value to our local artists and business, who share common values about sustainability,” said Acting CEO of Msheireb Properties Ali Al-Kuwari.

Although details about the design are yet to be announced, the object will be placed and ready for everyone to admire just in time for Qatar’s most-awaited event: the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But that is not all.

As part of the partnership, Qatar will also establish its first 3D Printing and Digitalisation Hub in the Doha Design District at Msheireb Downtown.

“We are pleased to welcome WOLF Group to Qatar Free Zones, in partnership with Msheireb Properties, as part of Qatar’s rapidly growing technology and creative ecosystem,” said Lim Meng Hui, CEO of GFZA.

“The 3D Printing and Digitalisation Hub is the first of its kind in Qatar and will be an invaluable resource for the design and creative community in the country.”

The hub – which is currently under construction – will help promote technological development and enhance Qatar’s modern art sphere. Talented artists and enterprises in the country will have access to innovative technologies such as 3D printing, scanning, and photogrammetry – taking art to a whole new level.

Artists will be able to bring their digital work to life using 3D printing technology and a variety of materials, including recycled.

“We thank QFZA and WOLF Group for this collaboration and for choosing Doha Design District as the location for this initiative,” said Al-Kuwari.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha is about design, creativity, and innovation, and we continue to host premium international design organisations from around the world to achieve our vision and create an excellent hub for the creative community in Qatar and the region.”

The availability of 3D technology in Qatar will also provide the country with a lot more than artwork. Soon enough, artists will be able to 3D print functional furniture using recycled materials (such as PETG), taking innovation to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, in the longer term, WOLF plans to also implement multi-series production into the hub’s capabilities.

“The hub will also provide unique support to companies in our manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and biomedical sectors through the development and rapid prototyping and production of products using innovative, biocompatible materials,” Hui explained.

“This will have a significant impact in terms of reducing production costs, enhancing lead times, and improving time-to-market for these companies.”

Thanks to the recent partnership, the Polish 3D printing group has now become the first Free Zone company headquartered at Msheireb Properties as part of the Doha Design District.

