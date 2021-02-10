23.9 C
World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

By Hala Abdallah

-

Guinness World Records

The park claimed a Guinness World Records title for being the largest of its kind in the world.

Qatar has become home to the world’s largest ever calisthenics park, after receiving an official certification from the Guinness World Records.

The park, located at the National Service Academy’s Meqdam Camp, was inaugurated by the Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah on Tuesday.

The opening of the calisthenics park coincided with Qatar’s National Sport Day on Tuesday.

The record-breaking park measures 1446.72 m² (15572 ft² 67 in²) in total, according to Guinness World Records which recognised it as the largest of its kind in the world. 

During the ceremony, the deputy PM and minister of defence received the Guinness World Records certificate, via a video conference with the committee.

The calisthenics park is now open for national calisthenics tournaments and also for the general public to use, the statement by Guinness said.

This is the second record-breaking news from Qatar in just days.

Read also: Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

Earlier this month, a series of feats performed by Qatar’s skydiving team was officially certified by the Guinness World Records.

The team of 25 broke the record for most parachuting sequence in canopy formation in Portugal, with the now record holders achieving a total of 5 points.

The move was confirmed a World record on February 5.

