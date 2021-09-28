World’s top riders fuel up for Qatar International Baja

48 drivers from 15 different countries are set to participate in Qatar’s flagship off-road tournament.

At least 48 competitors from 15 nations will be seen drifting and racing at the Qatar International Baja tournament this weekend.

The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) announced the official entry list, which will see 37 motorcycles, five quads and six SSVs take on the new round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.

Local riders that will be present at Qatar’s flagship off-road event include Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Abdulrahman Al Sheeb, Mohammed Al Kaabi and Jamal Al Qetiti.

An impressive number of motorcycle participants from Australia, Tunisia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Mozambique and the United Kingdom will also be present at the adrenaline-filled event.

Fan favourites MX Ride Dubai’s Mohammed and Sultan Al Balooshi will also hit the ground on two wheels, while Kuwait’s Sarah Khuraibet, Mohammed Jaafar Meshari and Abdullah Al Shatti will also be fierce competitors at the championship.

From Mozambique, Paulo Oliveira will come to Qatar for the first time on his Husqvarna CRX 450 RX, where he will face New Zealand’s Edward Lines, Bahrain’s Salman Mohamed and Saudi riders that include Abdulhalim Al Mogheera and Ahmed Al Jaber.

The Qatar International Baja will also see the attendance of a group of 13 British riders that include seasoned Dakar and Desert Rose team organiser Patsy Quick, Robert Wallace, Barry Howe, Kurt Burroughs, Andrew Newland, Richard Doors and Vanessa Ruck.

Six all-terrain vehicles will race in the SSV category, including Qatar’s Ahmed Al Kuwari, Khalid Al Mohannadi and Abdullah Al Khelaifi. In the same category, Jordan’s Ahmed Allouh, Lebanon’s Henry Kahy and Italy’s Stefano Marrini will compete.

“We are delighted to see such a strong international field of riders and drivers for our first event to be a round of the FIM Bajas World Cup,” said QMMF’s Executive Director Amro Al Hamad.

“I am sure that international competitors coming here for the first time will relish the challenge of the route laid on by our team at the QMMF. For those riders returning, I am sure they are aware of the demands of the desert here, both in terms of navigation and the varied type of terrain they will face over the weekend,” added Al Hamad.

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup stadium Al Bayt will host the ceremonial start and finish of the much-awaited Qatar International Baja tournament.

The tournament will take place from 30 September to 2 October, with the closing date still set for 20 September 2021.

Those competing in the tournament will face three stages and 504.24 competitive kilometres in a route of 872.44km.