Yemen FM, Qatar Red Crescent tap into dire humanitarian crisis

QRCS launched 19 health and humanitarian projects in many governorates of Yemen to date.

Talks between Yemen’s foreign minister and the president of Qatar Red Crescent Society tapped into the dire humanitarian circumstances in the war-torn country on Tuesday.

The meeting between Yemeni official, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak and the organisation’s chief, Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, was held in the Qatari capital and came just days after the two countries restored diplomatic ties after a three-year severing of relations.

Mubarak commended Qatar for its continuous humanitarian assistance to Yemen and discussed efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemenis affected by years of conflict.

“The minister emphasised the importance of focusing on developmental projects that help people to work and earn their living,” QRCS said in a statement.

“There are plans to work on a set of economic incentives, amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak, demographic changes caused by mass displacement, and the pressure on services in the destinations of internally displaced people (IDPs),” it added.

Read also: Yemen, Qatar restore diplomatic relations after three-year split

Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah meanwhile said Doha will continue to support Yemenis, noting “currently, we have 19 health and humanitarian projects in many governorates of Yemen,” including Taiz, Sanaa, Hodeidah and others.

The ongoing campaign addressed the “health, water, sanitation, shelter, and food security sectors, under cooperation agreements with Yemen Red Crescent Society and the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation of Yemen,” QRCS said.

Qatar’s support and humanitarian aid are delivered to Yemen through representative offices there, “in cooperation with many UN agencies, such as UNHCR, OCHA, and UNDP.”

The Yemeni official said his internationally-recognised government is seeking to improve the living conditions of the population, however, massive challenges and disputes are standing in the way.

Qatari officials recently called on world leaders to ensure peace in Yemen, stressing the need to end the devastating conflict, which has so far killed more than 100,000 people.