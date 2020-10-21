30.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

‘Yes I can’ disability initiative wins Akhlaquna Award

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Culture
[Instagram / Moza bint Nasser]

An initiative designed to help people with disabilities won this year’s Akhlaquna Award.

The winners of this year’s Akhlaquna Award were crowned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, in a ceremony in Education City on Tuesday.

The award went to the student-led initiative “Yes, I Can”, which aims to highlight the active role and contribution of people with disabilities.

“The most important task in our world today is to raise children who have trust and honesty,” Dr. Mohammed Nowaimi Al Hajri, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Qatar University said.

“We also must be aware of the importance of the pivotal role of families and societies in bringing up our youth in an environment that is built on honesty and faithfulness, through our words and actions, so that this is reflected in the souls of our children,” he added.

“Yes, I Can” was developed by Noora Hassen Al Maslamani, Abdullah Ahmed Al Sada, Fahad Saeed Al Hamad, Roqayya Khan Khan, Ayub Mohammed Janahi, Ibrahim Aly El Feky, Abdullah Mohamed Al Ishaq, Shahed Salem Al Dosari, Nada Juma Aldos, and Ibrahim Yousef Dorzadeh.

The winning team also organised numerous campaigns, including “With Thanks”, which recognised the important role of sanitation workers, and “Our Land”, which was created to help protect Qatar’s environment.

Read also: Sheikha Moza joins QF in marking 25-year-anniversary by recognising ’empowering innovation’

The winners were decided by public voting and jury members, including leading academics in Qatar.

To further recognise younger initiatives that support Qatari society, the “Akhlaquna Junior Award” recipients were also announced for the first time.

The Akhlaquna Junior winners for the Grades 1-3 category were Fatima Faisal Al Thani of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Hemyen Hamad Al Kuwari of Athaayen Girls Primary School, and Faisal Abdalla Al Shahwani of Ali bin Abdullah Model School.

The winners for the Grades 4-6 category were Fahad Masoud Nabina of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Abdulla Rafea Al Ahbabi of Ali bin Abdullah Model School, and Al Hanouf Hassan Al Emadi of Qatar Academy Doha.

As for the Grades 7-9 category award, the recipients were Fatima Saad Mohammed Al Mohannadi of Qatar Academy Al Khor, Mariam Ameen Abdalaa Mohamed Abdalaa Ameen of Moza bint Mohammed Preparatory School, and Bhagath Krishnan of Birla Public School.

“I sincerely hope that our youth take this opportunity to explore these concepts, enhancing honesty in themselves first as a step toward demonstrating it with others,” said Dr. Al Hajri.

The Akhlaquna Award was established by Qatar Foundation (QF) in 2017 to recognise members of Qatar’s community who demonstrate social awareness, compassion, and thoughtfulness toward others while benefitting society. 

Akhlaquna, Arabic for ‘our ethics’, aims to emphasise the importance of the four values of mercy, honesty, generosity, and tolerance.

“The respect and dignity of any person lies in their sincerity and honesty, and having a genuine awareness of what honesty means and how it is connected to trust and integrity in our words and actions, showing us a pathway that we can follow throughout our lives,” said Dr. Al Hajri.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Kuwait to ‘continue efforts’ to end Gulf crisis: PM

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Kuwait’s prime minister said in a speech on Tuesday that the country will continue its efforts to end the Gulf crisis and support the...
Read more
Politics

Qatar welcomes Trump’s plans to remove Sudan from US ‘terror list’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar hails the United States’ announcement to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. Qatar welcomes US President Donald Trump’s agreement in...
Read more
Culture

Ajyal Film Festival returns in an ‘exceptional’ online edition

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The annual major film festival will be back this year in a “hybrid” digital version. More international jurors and viewers around the globe will attend...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

Top Stories

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Spotlight on Mum: How my son’s diagnosis changed our lives

The Mum Diaries Chereen Shurafa - 0
When her son was just 28 months old, Sarah's life took an unexpected turn. Sarah defines motherhood as unconditional love, patience, and acceptance for your...
Read more

‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla on preserving Palestinian heritage through food 

Culture Chereen Shurafa - 0
‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla talks to Doha News on her contribution to preserving Palestinian heritage through her cookbooks. Joudie Kalla’s most memorable...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

News Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.