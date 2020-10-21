‘Yes I can’ disability initiative wins Akhlaquna Award

An initiative designed to help people with disabilities won this year’s Akhlaquna Award.

The winners of this year’s Akhlaquna Award were crowned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, in a ceremony in Education City on Tuesday.

The award went to the student-led initiative “Yes, I Can”, which aims to highlight the active role and contribution of people with disabilities.

“The most important task in our world today is to raise children who have trust and honesty,” Dr. Mohammed Nowaimi Al Hajri, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Qatar University said.

“We also must be aware of the importance of the pivotal role of families and societies in bringing up our youth in an environment that is built on honesty and faithfulness, through our words and actions, so that this is reflected in the souls of our children,” he added.

“Yes, I Can” was developed by Noora Hassen Al Maslamani, Abdullah Ahmed Al Sada, Fahad Saeed Al Hamad, Roqayya Khan Khan, Ayub Mohammed Janahi, Ibrahim Aly El Feky, Abdullah Mohamed Al Ishaq, Shahed Salem Al Dosari, Nada Juma Aldos, and Ibrahim Yousef Dorzadeh.

The winning team also organised numerous campaigns, including “With Thanks”, which recognised the important role of sanitation workers, and “Our Land”, which was created to help protect Qatar’s environment.

Read also: Sheikha Moza joins QF in marking 25-year-anniversary by recognising ’empowering innovation’

The winners were decided by public voting and jury members, including leading academics in Qatar.

To further recognise younger initiatives that support Qatari society, the “Akhlaquna Junior Award” recipients were also announced for the first time.

The Akhlaquna Junior winners for the Grades 1-3 category were Fatima Faisal Al Thani of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Hemyen Hamad Al Kuwari of Athaayen Girls Primary School, and Faisal Abdalla Al Shahwani of Ali bin Abdullah Model School.

The winners for the Grades 4-6 category were Fahad Masoud Nabina of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Abdulla Rafea Al Ahbabi of Ali bin Abdullah Model School, and Al Hanouf Hassan Al Emadi of Qatar Academy Doha.

As for the Grades 7-9 category award, the recipients were Fatima Saad Mohammed Al Mohannadi of Qatar Academy Al Khor, Mariam Ameen Abdalaa Mohamed Abdalaa Ameen of Moza bint Mohammed Preparatory School, and Bhagath Krishnan of Birla Public School.

“I sincerely hope that our youth take this opportunity to explore these concepts, enhancing honesty in themselves first as a step toward demonstrating it with others,” said Dr. Al Hajri.

The Akhlaquna Award was established by Qatar Foundation (QF) in 2017 to recognise members of Qatar’s community who demonstrate social awareness, compassion, and thoughtfulness toward others while benefitting society.

Akhlaquna, Arabic for ‘our ethics’, aims to emphasise the importance of the four values of mercy, honesty, generosity, and tolerance.

“The respect and dignity of any person lies in their sincerity and honesty, and having a genuine awareness of what honesty means and how it is connected to trust and integrity in our words and actions, showing us a pathway that we can follow throughout our lives,” said Dr. Al Hajri.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube