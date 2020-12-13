18.5 C
You can now pay for your Karwa rides using Apple and Google Pay

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness
Karwa taxi users will now be able to use Apple pay and Google pay through touch or face ID.

Mowasalat (Karwa) is providing their customers with an easier alternative to cash and credit cards by introducing mobile payment options through Google Pay and Apple Pay. 

The latest move, which is in collaboration with QNB, makes Mowasalat the first merchant to enable such a service in Qatar, providing customers with payment options through the simple click of a button.

“The activation of Apple Pay and Google Pay services comes within our ongoing efforts that we started with the brand new Karwa Taxi App. We constantly embrace more digital solutions to make our services easily and safely available for all. In a nutshell – we are on the way to make Mowasalat (Karwa) part of everyone’s everyday life,” said Fahad Saad Al Qahtani – Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO.

The new development is part of the company’s plan to provide faster payment means for their customers that go beyond traditional cash, credit and debit card options. 

Read also: QNB first to launch ‘Apple Pay’ online payments service in Qatar.

The new method will be available to all of those who activate Apple pay and Google pay accounts on their iOS or Android devices. 

“The customers are at the very heart of our business, and this directly resonates in the implementation of latest technology,” Al Qahtani added.

This comes days after QNB launched the Apple Pay online payment for the first time in Qatar, providing an easy, secure, and private way to use and access money.

Upon its activation, users will also be able to make purchases on all websites and e-commerce stores. This will allow merchants to provide their customers with a seamless shopping experience and is hoped to increase online sales.

