38 C
Doha
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Youma Mia! ABBA ‘in talks’ for football festival at Qatar 2022: reports

By Farah AlSharif

World Cup officials in Qatar are reportedly in talks to get the 70s musical icons to perform at a huge concert in the Gulf state.

World Cup officials in Qatar are rumoured to be in talks to get 70s legends ABBA, as well as Grammy, Emmy and Oscar award winning artist Lady Gaga, to headline a music concert for the 1.5 million fans in the Gulf state, according to UK media reports.

Andrea Bocelli and Aerosmith, both of which signed to Universal – a FIFA partner – alongside Lady Gaga, are also said to be in discussions to take part in the football festival next year, The Times reports.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy [SC], which is organising the major sports tournament next year, has yet to comment on the reports.

Qatar 2022 will make history as the first ever major sporting event of its kind in the Middle East.

Authorities have already outlined plans to host a Covid-free World Cup and will be providing one million shots of the “best” vaccines in the world to international spectators flocking to the country.

Spectators and players alike will not be able to attend the World Cup in Qatar without being full vaccinated against Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the SC ticked off yet another milestone after turf was laid for the first time at Lusail Stadium – the 80,000-capacity venue that will host the World cup final in December 2022.

“The finishing touches are now being made to the stadium, which will be the eighth and final tournament venue to be built or redeveloped by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy,” a statement said.

For the first time in World Cup history, all stadiums will be in close proximity, with the longest distance between venues just 75km.

“Fans and players will fly into one airport and stay in only one accommodation during the tournament. Unlike previous tournaments, internal flights and switching training bases have been eliminated – meaning players will have more time for training, rest and recuperation, helping them to stay in peak condition throughout the event,” the statement added.

