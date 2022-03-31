23.6 C
Doha
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Your Ramadan plans are about to get more exciting with Al Messila Resort & Spa

By Doha News Team

-

The Garden at Al Messila Resort & Spa

The Ramadan moon sighting will decide on the date of the holy month.

The fasting month of Ramadan is returning in April with more blessings and peace.

This year’s Ramadan is back with less Covid-19 restrictions, enabling friends and families to gather around one table once again.

For your evenings out, if you still do not know where to embrace the serene spirit of Ramadan, Al Messila Resort has come prepared with vast options for you and your loved ones.

How is the Ramadan crescent moon sighted?

The Garden at Messila Resort now has a refined iftar and suhoor experience, with buffets that would give you a taste of various mouthwatering options.

If you are willing to twist your iftar around, a buffet is available for 245 QAR per person. With Suhoor being an important meal before the long day of fasting, you can enjoy a buffet for 195 QAR per person.

Both offers include access to the Kids Club and a Shisha selection, which is available for 100 QAR per person.

For those with large families of at least eight people, you can enjoy the in-villa private iftar option for 2,500 QAR.

Beyond food

Ramadan staycation package

Al Messila resort has more to offer than its exquisite dining experience with staycation packages available for all.

The Ramadan staycation package includes iftar and suhoor with a valid stay from 3 April until 3 July. You can enjoy a stay at a luxurious room or suite, complimentary breakfast at Deli Kitchen, or even better—an in-room suhoor.

The offer also includes a complimentary dinner or iftar at The Garden.

You can claim this offer online using the promo code “93B”.

Private package

Those looking for a private experience can also have a package catered for them.

Within the private-staycation package, you can enjoy a stay-in villa and a private pool, iftar and barbecue experience in the Villa Garden with exclusive savings.

This offer can be claimed online under the promo code “D60” between 2 April and 1 May.

